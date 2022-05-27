Switching Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Switching Technologies Gunther are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in March 2022 up 0.34% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 up 8.58% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022 up 8.54% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2021.
Switching Tech shares closed at 38.55 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Switching Technologies Gunther
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.20
|2.37
|3.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.20
|2.37
|3.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.47
|2.23
|4.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.55
|0.04
|-0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.40
|1.19
|1.45
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.47
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-1.58
|-2.47
|Other Income
|-0.23
|0.31
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-1.27
|-2.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-1.27
|-2.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.84
|-1.27
|-2.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.84
|-1.27
|-2.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.84
|-1.27
|-2.01
|Equity Share Capital
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.49
|-5.18
|-8.20
|Diluted EPS
|-7.49
|-5.18
|-8.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.49
|-5.18
|-8.20
|Diluted EPS
|-7.49
|-5.18
|-8.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
