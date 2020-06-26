Switching Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, down 48.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2020 down 48.36% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2020 down 977.8% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2020 down 600% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

Switching Tech shares closed at 30.75 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.56% returns over the last 6 months and -42.09% over the last 12 months.