    Switching Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, down 22.72% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Switching Technologies Gunther are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in June 2023 down 22.72% from Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 25.48% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 up 25.56% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2022.

    Switching Tech shares closed at 68.02 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 126.73% returns over the last 6 months and 79.00% over the last 12 months.

    Switching Technologies Gunther
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.462.933.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.462.933.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.482.522.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.080.051.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.471.551.20
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.580.810.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.17-2.02-2.97
    Other Income0.140.010.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.03-2.01-2.72
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.03-2.01-2.72
    Exceptional Items--21.52--
    P/L Before Tax-2.0319.51-2.72
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.0319.51-2.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.0319.51-2.72
    Equity Share Capital2.452.452.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.2969.96-11.12
    Diluted EPS-8.2969.96-11.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.2969.96-11.12
    Diluted EPS-8.2969.96-11.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Switching Tech #Switching Technologies Gunther
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

