Switching Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, down 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in June 2023 down 22.72% from Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 25.48% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 up 25.56% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2022.

Switching Tech shares closed at 68.02 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 126.73% returns over the last 6 months and 79.00% over the last 12 months.