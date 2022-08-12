 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Switching Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, up 66% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Switching Technologies Gunther are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in June 2022 up 66% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022 down 89.92% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2022 down 91.49% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

Switching Tech shares closed at 40.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 12 months.

Switching Technologies Gunther
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.19 3.20 1.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.19 3.20 1.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.71 2.47 1.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.57 0.55 -0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.20 1.40 1.27
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.66 0.36 0.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.97 -1.61 -1.43
Other Income 0.25 -0.23 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.72 -1.84 -1.43
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.72 -1.84 -1.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.72 -1.84 -1.43
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.72 -1.84 -1.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.72 -1.84 -1.43
Equity Share Capital 2.45 2.45 2.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.12 -7.49 -5.86
Diluted EPS -11.12 -7.49 -5.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.12 -7.49 -5.86
Diluted EPS -11.12 -7.49 -5.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Switching Tech #Switching Technologies Gunther
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:22 am
