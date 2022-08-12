Switching Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, up 66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in June 2022 up 66% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022 down 89.92% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2022 down 91.49% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

Switching Tech shares closed at 40.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 12 months.