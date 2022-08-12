Switching Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, up 66% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Switching Technologies Gunther are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in June 2022 up 66% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022 down 89.92% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2022 down 91.49% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.
Switching Tech shares closed at 40.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 12 months.
|Switching Technologies Gunther
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.19
|3.20
|1.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.19
|3.20
|1.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.71
|2.47
|1.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.57
|0.55
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.20
|1.40
|1.27
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.66
|0.36
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.97
|-1.61
|-1.43
|Other Income
|0.25
|-0.23
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.72
|-1.84
|-1.43
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.72
|-1.84
|-1.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.72
|-1.84
|-1.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.72
|-1.84
|-1.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.72
|-1.84
|-1.43
|Equity Share Capital
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.12
|-7.49
|-5.86
|Diluted EPS
|-11.12
|-7.49
|-5.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.12
|-7.49
|-5.86
|Diluted EPS
|-11.12
|-7.49
|-5.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited