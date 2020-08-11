Switching Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, down 72.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Switching Technologies Gunther are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in June 2020 down 72.47% from Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2020 down 851.87% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020 down 1140% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019.
Switching Tech shares closed at 23.10 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given -33.04% returns over the last 6 months and -53.29% over the last 12 months.
|Switching Technologies Gunther
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.06
|2.43
|3.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.06
|2.43
|3.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.26
|1.27
|2.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.46
|-0.03
|-0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|1.45
|1.39
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.68
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.97
|-0.14
|Other Income
|--
|0.20
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.78
|-0.13
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.78
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.26
|-0.78
|-0.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.26
|-0.78
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.26
|-0.78
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.15
|-3.17
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-5.15
|-3.17
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.15
|-3.17
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-5.15
|-3.17
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm