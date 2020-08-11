Switching Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, down 72.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in June 2020 down 72.47% from Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2020 down 851.87% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020 down 1140% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019.

Switching Tech shares closed at 23.10 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given -33.04% returns over the last 6 months and -53.29% over the last 12 months.