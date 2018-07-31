Switching Tech standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4.71 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.71 4.04 3.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.71 4.04 3.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.31 2.08 1.79 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 -0.21 -0.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.34 1.40 1.34 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.72 0.88 0.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 -0.13 -0.69 Other Income 0.07 0.82 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 0.68 -0.67 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.41 0.68 -0.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.41 0.68 -0.67 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.41 0.68 -0.67 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.41 0.68 -0.67 Equity Share Capital 2.45 2.45 2.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -1.93 -1.93 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.68 2.79 -2.72 Diluted EPS 1.68 2.79 -2.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.68 2.79 -2.72 Diluted EPS 1.68 2.79 -2.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited