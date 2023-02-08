Switching Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Switching Technologies Gunther are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 down 187.76% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 down 190.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
Switching Tech shares closed at 29.50 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.02% returns over the last 6 months and -58.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|Switching Technologies Gunther
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.70
|2.70
|2.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.70
|2.70
|2.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.41
|2.84
|2.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.36
|0.07
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.26
|1.23
|1.19
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.72
|0.69
|0.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.06
|-2.14
|-1.58
|Other Income
|-0.59
|0.34
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.65
|-1.80
|-1.27
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.65
|-1.80
|-1.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.65
|-1.80
|-1.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.65
|-1.80
|-1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.65
|-1.80
|-1.27
|Equity Share Capital
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.90
|-7.34
|-5.18
|Diluted EPS
|-14.90
|-7.34
|-5.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.90
|-7.34
|-5.18
|Diluted EPS
|-14.90
|-7.34
|-5.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited