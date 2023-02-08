Switching Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 down 187.76% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 down 190.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.