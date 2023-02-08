 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Switching Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Switching Technologies Gunther are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 down 187.76% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 down 190.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

Switching Technologies Gunther
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.70 2.70 2.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.70 2.70 2.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.41 2.84 2.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.36 0.07 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.26 1.23 1.19
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.72 0.69 0.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.06 -2.14 -1.58
Other Income -0.59 0.34 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.65 -1.80 -1.27
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.65 -1.80 -1.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.65 -1.80 -1.27
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.65 -1.80 -1.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.65 -1.80 -1.27
Equity Share Capital 2.45 2.45 2.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.90 -7.34 -5.18
Diluted EPS -14.90 -7.34 -5.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.90 -7.34 -5.18
Diluted EPS -14.90 -7.34 -5.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited