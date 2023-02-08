English
    Switching Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Switching Technologies Gunther are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 down 187.76% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 down 190.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

    Switching Technologies Gunther
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.702.702.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.702.702.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.412.842.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.360.070.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.261.231.19
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.720.690.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.06-2.14-1.58
    Other Income-0.590.340.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.65-1.80-1.27
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.65-1.80-1.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.65-1.80-1.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.65-1.80-1.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.65-1.80-1.27
    Equity Share Capital2.452.452.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.90-7.34-5.18
    Diluted EPS-14.90-7.34-5.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.90-7.34-5.18
    Diluted EPS-14.90-7.34-5.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited