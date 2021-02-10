Switching Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, up 10.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore in December 2020 up 10.09% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020 up 30.19% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

Switching Tech shares closed at 28.00 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)