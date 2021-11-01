Swiss Military Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.45 crore, up 522.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.45 crore in September 2021 up 522.56% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021 up 559.38% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021 up 542.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Swiss Military EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Swiss Military shares closed at 8.16 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)