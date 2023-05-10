Swiss Military Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.36 crore, up 70.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.36 crore in March 2023 up 70.53% from Rs. 21.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 9.8% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

Swiss Military EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

Swiss Military shares closed at 13.72 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.40% returns over the last 6 months and -3.92% over the last 12 months.