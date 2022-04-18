 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Swiss Military Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.91 crore, up 573.79% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swiss Military Consumer Goods are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.91 crore in March 2022 up 573.79% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022 up 433.82% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 up 447.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Swiss Military EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Swiss Military shares closed at 27.00 on April 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 230.88% returns over the last 6 months and 356.08% over the last 12 months.

Swiss Military Consumer Goods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.91 17.76 3.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.91 17.76 3.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.88 14.04 3.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.21 2.05 -0.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.19 0.06
Depreciation 0.03 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.79 0.66 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.08 0.81 0.21
Other Income 0.15 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.23 0.83 0.23
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.23 0.83 0.23
Exceptional Items -- 0.19 --
P/L Before Tax 1.23 1.02 0.23
Tax 0.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.24 1.02 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.24 1.02 0.23
Equity Share Capital 19.66 19.66 9.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 0.18 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.18 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 0.18 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.18 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #swiss Military #Swiss Military Consumer Goods
first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.