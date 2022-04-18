Swiss Military Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.91 crore, up 573.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.91 crore in March 2022 up 573.79% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022 up 433.82% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 up 447.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Swiss Military EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Swiss Military shares closed at 27.00 on April 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 230.88% returns over the last 6 months and 356.08% over the last 12 months.