Swiss Military Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.18 crore, up 214.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.18 crore in June 2022 up 214.14% from Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022 up 647.46% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022 up 688.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Swiss Military EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Swiss Military shares closed at 27.70 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 79.87% returns over the last 6 months and 273.82% over the last 12 months.