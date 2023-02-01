Swiss Military Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.70 crore, up 101.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.70 crore in December 2022 up 101.03% from Rs. 17.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 35.3% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 121.43% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.