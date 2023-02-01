English
    Swiss Military Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.70 crore, up 101.03% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swiss Military Consumer Goods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.70 crore in December 2022 up 101.03% from Rs. 17.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 35.3% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 121.43% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

    Swiss Military Consumer Goods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.7025.9717.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.7025.9717.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.3827.2914.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.14-6.442.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.361.080.19
    Depreciation0.040.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.532.560.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.521.450.81
    Other Income0.300.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.821.480.83
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.821.480.83
    Exceptional Items----0.19
    P/L Before Tax1.821.481.02
    Tax0.440.39--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.381.091.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.381.091.02
    Equity Share Capital39.3239.3219.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.090.18
    Diluted EPS0.070.090.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.090.18
    Diluted EPS0.070.090.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited