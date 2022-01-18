Swiss Military Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.76 crore, up 7077.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.76 crore in December 2021 up 7077.53% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021 up 1572.07% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021 up 1300% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Swiss Military EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Swiss Military shares closed at 17.81 on January 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 140.35% returns over the last 6 months and 183.15% over the last 12 months.