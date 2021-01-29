Swiss Military Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 25.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 25.57% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 23.48% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Swiss Military shares closed at 6.29 on January 25, 2021 (BSE)