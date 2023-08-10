Swiss Military Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.54 crore, up 59.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.54 crore in June 2023 up 59.58% from Rs. 25.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 up 3.75% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2023 up 29.19% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.

Swiss Military EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

Swiss Military shares closed at 13.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.45% returns over the last 6 months and -22.35% over the last 12 months.