Swiss Glascoat Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.42 crore, up 40.66% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 27.42 crore in September 2018 up 40.66% from Rs. 19.49 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2018 up 26.09% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2018 up 2.15% from Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2017.

Swiss Glascoat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2017.

Swiss Glascoat shares closed at 164.05 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and -1.35% over the last 12 months.