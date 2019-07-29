Swiss Glascoat Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.89 crore, up 41.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swiss Glascoat Equipments are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.89 crore in June 2019 up 41.75% from Rs. 28.14 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2019 up 83.48% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2019 up 49.23% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2018.

Swiss Glascoat EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.27 in June 2018.

Swiss Glascoat shares closed at 165.00 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.20% returns over the last 6 months and -4.10% over the last 12 months.