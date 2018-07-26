App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiggy, Zomato delivery executives' pay doubles in 3-4 months: Report

The report suggests that Swiggy is planning to double its existing fleet to 1 lakh over the next 6-9 months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Food delivery executives are now earning between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 a month, compared to Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 they were making a few months ago.

According to a report by The Economic Times, popular food delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and UberEats have more than doubled the salary of their delivery executives in the last 3-4 months.

The executives are also being offered heftier incentives for deliveries during heavy rains and peak hours.

The increase in pay to delivery executives has rattled the market for bigwigs like Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket, who are continually losing workforce to online food delivery platforms.

"What food aggregators are paying delivery executives (bikers) is insane and impacting everybody. Bikers who deliver for Flipkart, Amazon and Big Basket are getting impacted as delivery boys are switching for want of better pay-outs," a senior executive from one of the affected companies was quoted as saying by the news daily.

Swiggy, which had around 30,000 delivery executives in January, now boasts a fleet of over 55,000. Zomato, which furnishes over 60 percent of its deliveries through their in-house fleet under Runnr, has over 50,000 delivery executives on its payroll, compared to 1,800 in January.

The report suggests that Swiggy is planning to double its existing fleet to 1 lakh  over the next 6-9 months.

While the increase in salary was not observed across the country, heavy demand in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have seen delivery executives earning between Rs 80 and Rs 120 (including incentives) per order, compared to Rs 40-45 they made earlier.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 02:27 pm

