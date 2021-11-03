Swelect Energy Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.95 crore, up 73.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.95 crore in September 2021 up 73.93% from Rs. 18.95 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2021 down 39.78% from Rs. 7.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.71 crore in September 2021 down 4.59% from Rs. 14.37 crore in September 2020.

Swelect Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.09 in September 2020.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 249.10 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.23% returns over the last 6 months and 110.57% over the last 12 months.