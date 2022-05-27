Swelect Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.59 crore, up 70.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.59 crore in March 2022 up 70.23% from Rs. 86.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2022 up 1982.29% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.53 crore in March 2022 up 77.75% from Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2021.

Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 10.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2021.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 326.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)