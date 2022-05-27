 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swelect Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.59 crore, up 70.23% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.59 crore in March 2022 up 70.23% from Rs. 86.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2022 up 1982.29% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.53 crore in March 2022 up 77.75% from Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2021.

Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 10.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2021.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 326.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Swelect Energy Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 147.59 79.14 86.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 147.59 79.14 86.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.66 43.50 27.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 85.53 18.46 34.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.48 -20.11 3.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.00 3.65 4.51
Depreciation 4.85 4.68 4.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.80 12.79 8.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.23 16.16 4.41
Other Income 9.44 5.57 5.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.68 21.74 9.72
Interest 4.25 4.29 3.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.43 17.45 6.09
Exceptional Items -- -- -6.91
P/L Before Tax 15.43 17.45 -0.82
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.43 17.45 -0.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.43 17.45 -0.82
Equity Share Capital 15.16 15.16 15.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.18 11.51 -0.54
Diluted EPS 10.18 11.51 -0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.18 11.51 -0.54
Diluted EPS 10.18 11.51 -0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 01:33 pm
