Swelect Energy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.70 crore, up 157.16% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.70 crore in March 2021 up 157.16% from Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021 up 96.3% from Rs. 22.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2021 up 47.12% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2020.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 220.85 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.56% returns over the last 6 months and 147.17% over the last 12 months.

Close
Swelect Energy Systems
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations86.7030.3433.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations86.7030.3433.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials27.4818.3017.13
Purchase of Traded Goods34.603.850.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.42-6.46-1.81
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.512.912.98
Depreciation4.083.943.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.207.9713.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.41-0.17-2.10
Other Income5.318.917.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.728.755.57
Interest3.633.242.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.095.503.28
Exceptional Items-6.91---24.72
P/L Before Tax-0.825.50-21.44
Tax----0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.825.50-22.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.825.50-22.15
Equity Share Capital15.1615.1615.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.543.63-14.61
Diluted EPS-0.543.63-14.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.543.63-14.61
Diluted EPS-0.543.63-14.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Swelect Energy #Swelect Energy Systems
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:00 am

