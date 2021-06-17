Swelect Energy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.70 crore, up 157.16% Y-o-Y
June 17, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.70 crore in March 2021 up 157.16% from Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021 up 96.3% from Rs. 22.15 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2021 up 47.12% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2020.
Swelect Energy shares closed at 220.85 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.56% returns over the last 6 months and 147.17% over the last 12 months.
|Swelect Energy Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.70
|30.34
|33.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.70
|30.34
|33.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.48
|18.30
|17.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.60
|3.85
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.42
|-6.46
|-1.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.51
|2.91
|2.98
|Depreciation
|4.08
|3.94
|3.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.20
|7.97
|13.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.41
|-0.17
|-2.10
|Other Income
|5.31
|8.91
|7.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.72
|8.75
|5.57
|Interest
|3.63
|3.24
|2.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.09
|5.50
|3.28
|Exceptional Items
|-6.91
|--
|-24.72
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.82
|5.50
|-21.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.82
|5.50
|-22.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.82
|5.50
|-22.15
|Equity Share Capital
|15.16
|15.16
|15.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|3.63
|-14.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|3.63
|-14.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|3.63
|-14.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|3.63
|-14.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited