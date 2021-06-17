Swelect Energy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.70 crore, up 157.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.70 crore in March 2021 up 157.16% from Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021 up 96.3% from Rs. 22.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2021 up 47.12% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2020.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 220.85 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.56% returns over the last 6 months and 147.17% over the last 12 months.