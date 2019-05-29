Swelect Energy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.63 crore, down 52.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.63 crore in March 2019 down 52.97% from Rs. 45.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2019 down 33.86% from Rs. 5.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2019 down 22.08% from Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2018.

Swelect Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.83 in March 2018.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 239.10 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.77% returns over the last 6 months and -32.02% over the last 12 months.