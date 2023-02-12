English
    Swelect Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.45 crore, down 60.26% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.45 crore in December 2022 down 60.26% from Rs. 79.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 down 91.95% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.57 crore in December 2022 down 48.64% from Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2021.

    Swelect Energy Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.45116.9179.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.45116.9179.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.582.7843.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.0610.4918.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.1371.14-20.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.223.573.65
    Depreciation4.123.394.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.2214.4012.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.1111.1316.16
    Other Income9.347.605.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4518.7321.74
    Interest6.945.944.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.5112.7917.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.5112.7917.45
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.5112.7917.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.11-8.65--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.404.1417.45
    Equity Share Capital15.1615.1615.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.932.7311.51
    Diluted EPS0.932.7311.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.932.7311.51
    Diluted EPS0.932.7311.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
