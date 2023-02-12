Swelect Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.45 crore, down 60.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.45 crore in December 2022 down 60.26% from Rs. 79.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 down 91.95% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.57 crore in December 2022 down 48.64% from Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2021.

Swelect Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.51 in December 2021.

Read More

Swelect Energy shares closed at 345.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and 18.40% over the last 12 months.