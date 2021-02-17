Swelect Energy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.34 crore, down 21.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.34 crore in December 2020 down 21.86% from Rs. 38.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2020 up 95.62% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.69 crore in December 2020 up 19.83% from Rs. 10.59 crore in December 2019.

Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2019.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 192.70 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.52% returns over the last 6 months and 53.06% over the last 12 months.