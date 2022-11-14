 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swelect Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.01 crore, up 137.07% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.01 crore in September 2022 up 137.07% from Rs. 66.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2022 up 12% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.85 crore in September 2022 up 70.91% from Rs. 18.05 crore in September 2021.

Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 322.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.16% returns over the last 6 months and 34.09% over the last 12 months.

Swelect Energy Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.01 69.22 66.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.01 69.22 66.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.79 32.73 54.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.94 13.87 8.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 70.23 -23.95 -32.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.78 6.86 6.52
Depreciation 7.89 8.64 7.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.93 28.57 18.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.44 2.50 4.23
Other Income 6.52 1.43 6.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.96 3.94 10.44
Interest 7.97 6.14 5.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.99 -2.20 5.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.99 -2.20 5.25
Tax 0.02 0.50 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.97 -2.71 5.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -8.65 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.31 -2.71 5.03
Minority Interest -0.68 0.03 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.64 -2.68 5.03
Equity Share Capital 15.16 15.16 15.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 -1.79 3.32
Diluted EPS 4.16 -1.79 3.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 -1.79 3.32
Diluted EPS 4.16 -1.79 3.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Swelect Energy #Swelect Energy Systems
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm