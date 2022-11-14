Swelect Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.01 crore, up 137.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.01 crore in September 2022 up 137.07% from Rs. 66.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2022 up 12% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.85 crore in September 2022 up 70.91% from Rs. 18.05 crore in September 2021.

Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 322.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.16% returns over the last 6 months and 34.09% over the last 12 months.