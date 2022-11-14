English
    Swelect Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.01 crore, up 137.07% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.01 crore in September 2022 up 137.07% from Rs. 66.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2022 up 12% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.85 crore in September 2022 up 70.91% from Rs. 18.05 crore in September 2021.

    Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

    Swelect Energy shares closed at 322.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.16% returns over the last 6 months and 34.09% over the last 12 months.

    Swelect Energy Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.0169.2266.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.0169.2266.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.7932.7354.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.9413.878.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks70.23-23.95-32.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.786.866.52
    Depreciation7.898.647.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.9328.5718.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.442.504.23
    Other Income6.521.436.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.963.9410.44
    Interest7.976.145.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.99-2.205.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.99-2.205.25
    Tax0.020.500.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.97-2.715.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-8.65----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.31-2.715.03
    Minority Interest-0.680.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.64-2.685.03
    Equity Share Capital15.1615.1615.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.16-1.793.32
    Diluted EPS4.16-1.793.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.16-1.793.32
    Diluted EPS4.16-1.793.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm