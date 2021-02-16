Swelect Energy Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 58.61 crore, down 6.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.61 crore in December 2020 down 6.98% from Rs. 63.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2020 up 314.07% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.84 crore in December 2020 up 31.82% from Rs. 15.81 crore in December 2019.

Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2019.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 196.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.65% returns over the last 6 months and 55.84% over the last 12 months.