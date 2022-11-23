English
    Swastika Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, up 18.46% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastika Investsmart are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in September 2022 up 18.46% from Rs. 17.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2022 down 27.45% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2022 down 22.66% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2021.

    Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.30 in September 2021.

    Swastika Invest shares closed at 172.95 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and 32.53% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8819.9317.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8819.9317.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.140.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.006.855.64
    Depreciation0.260.250.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.98-0.080.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.3710.108.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.272.673.05
    Other Income0.020.080.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.302.753.07
    Interest0.190.290.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.112.452.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.112.452.89
    Tax0.540.620.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.571.832.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.571.832.16
    Equity Share Capital2.962.962.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.306.177.30
    Diluted EPS5.306.177.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.306.177.30
    Diluted EPS5.306.177.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am