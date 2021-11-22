Swastika Invest Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore, up 5.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore in September 2021 up 5.15% from Rs. 16.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021 down 29.22% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2021 down 30.02% from Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2020.

Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.30 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.32 in September 2020.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 126.35 on November 18, 2021 (BSE)