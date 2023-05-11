Swastika Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.84 crore, up 10.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastika Investsmart are:Net Sales at Rs 21.84 crore in March 2023 up 10.04% from Rs. 19.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 down 48.05% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 16.52% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022.
Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.99 in March 2022.
|Swastika Invest shares closed at 183.50 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.76% over the last 12 months.
|Swastika Investsmart
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.84
|22.42
|19.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.84
|22.42
|19.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.69
|6.83
|6.00
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.27
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.06
|0.98
|0.10
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.48
|12.46
|10.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.43
|1.89
|3.11
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.54
|1.92
|3.18
|Interest
|0.86
|0.17
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.67
|1.75
|2.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.67
|1.75
|2.82
|Tax
|0.45
|0.44
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.23
|1.31
|2.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.23
|1.31
|2.36
|Equity Share Capital
|2.96
|2.96
|2.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.15
|4.44
|7.99
|Diluted EPS
|4.15
|4.44
|7.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.15
|4.44
|7.99
|Diluted EPS
|4.15
|4.44
|7.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited