    Swastika Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.84 crore, up 10.04% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastika Investsmart are:Net Sales at Rs 21.84 crore in March 2023 up 10.04% from Rs. 19.85 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 down 48.05% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 16.52% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022.
    Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.99 in March 2022.Swastika Invest shares closed at 183.50 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.76% over the last 12 months.
    Swastika Investsmart
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.8422.4219.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.8422.4219.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.020.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.696.836.00
    Depreciation0.290.270.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.060.980.10
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4812.4610.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.431.893.11
    Other Income0.110.030.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.541.923.18
    Interest0.860.170.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.671.752.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.671.752.82
    Tax0.450.440.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.231.312.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.231.312.36
    Equity Share Capital2.962.962.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.154.447.99
    Diluted EPS4.154.447.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.154.447.99
    Diluted EPS4.154.447.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Swastika Invest #Swastika Investsmart
    first published: May 11, 2023 01:22 pm