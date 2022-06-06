Swastika Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.85 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.85 crore in March 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 16.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022 up 232.69% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022 up 99.41% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021.

Swastika Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 7.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2021.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 175.00 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)