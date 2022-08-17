Swastika Invest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.93 crore, up 26.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.93 crore in June 2022 up 26.68% from Rs. 15.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022 up 29.41% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2022 up 17.65% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2021.

Swastika Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 6.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in June 2021.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 199.15 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.96% returns over the last 6 months and 46.76% over the last 12 months.