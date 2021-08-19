Swastika Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in June 2021 up 16.84% from Rs. 13.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021 down 55.99% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2021 down 43.71% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2020.

Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.77 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.84 in June 2020.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 130.55 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.94% returns over the last 6 months and 76.90% over the last 12 months.