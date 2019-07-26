Swastika Invest Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.95 crore, down 11.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.95 crore in June 2019 down 11.11% from Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019 down 78.06% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2019 down 43.78% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2018.

Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.24 in June 2018.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 54.00 on July 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.75% returns over the last 6 months and -28.00% over the last 12 months.