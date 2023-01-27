Swastika Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore in December 2022 up 18.43% from Rs. 18.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2022 down 41% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 down 42.52% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.