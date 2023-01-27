English
    Swastika Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastika Investsmart are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore in December 2022 up 18.43% from Rs. 18.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2022 down 41% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 down 42.52% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

    Swastika Investsmart
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.4220.8818.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.4220.8818.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-0.010.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.837.006.00
    Depreciation0.270.260.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.980.980.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4610.378.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.892.273.55
    Other Income0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.922.303.57
    Interest0.170.190.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.752.113.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.752.113.29
    Tax0.440.541.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.311.572.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.311.572.23
    Equity Share Capital2.962.962.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.445.307.53
    Diluted EPS4.445.307.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.445.307.53
    Diluted EPS4.445.307.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
