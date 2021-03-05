Swastika Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore, up 79.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore in December 2020 up 79.88% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020 up 160.13% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2020 up 76.54% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2019.

Swastika Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2019.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 135.00 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.45% returns over the last 6 months and 68.75% over the last 12 months.