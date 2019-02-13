Swastika Invest Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore, down 15.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore in December 2018 down 15.63% from Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 92.42% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2018 down 50.22% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2017.

Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.37 in December 2017.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 63.65 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.94% returns over the last 6 months and -64.70% over the last 12 months.