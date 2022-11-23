Swastika Invest Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore in September 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 20.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2022 down 33.71% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2021.

Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.14 in September 2021.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 172.95 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and 32.53% over the last 12 months.