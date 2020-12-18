Swastika Invest Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore, up 69.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.28 crore in September 2020 up 69.23% from Rs. 11.99 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2020 up 696.93% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in September 2020 up 125.51% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2019.

Swastika Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 12.10 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2019.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 77.25 on December 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.46% returns over the last 6 months and 6.26% over the last 12 months.