Swastika Invest Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.43 crore, up 7.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swastika Investsmart are:Net Sales at Rs 22.43 crore in March 2023 up 7.12% from Rs. 20.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 down 63.84% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2023 down 33.58% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.
Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.16 in March 2022.
Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.16 in March 2022.
|Swastika Investsmart
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.43
|22.97
|20.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.43
|22.97
|20.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.02
|0.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.12
|6.89
|6.11
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.28
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.10
|0.88
|-0.05
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.61
|12.51
|10.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.30
|2.42
|3.80
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.04
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.43
|2.45
|3.89
|Interest
|1.04
|0.33
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.38
|2.13
|3.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.38
|2.13
|3.31
|Tax
|0.40
|0.54
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.98
|1.59
|2.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.98
|1.59
|2.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.98
|1.59
|2.71
|Equity Share Capital
|2.96
|2.96
|2.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.31
|5.37
|9.16
|Diluted EPS
|3.31
|5.37
|9.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.31
|5.37
|9.16
|Diluted EPS
|3.31
|5.37
|9.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
