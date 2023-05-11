English
    Swastika Invest Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.43 crore, up 7.12% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swastika Investsmart are:Net Sales at Rs 22.43 crore in March 2023 up 7.12% from Rs. 20.94 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 down 63.84% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2023 down 33.58% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.
    Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.16 in March 2022.Swastika Invest shares closed at 183.50 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.76% over the last 12 months.
    Swastika Investsmart
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.4322.9720.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.4322.9720.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.020.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.020.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.126.896.11
    Depreciation0.300.280.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.100.88-0.05
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.6112.5110.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.302.423.80
    Other Income0.130.040.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.432.453.89
    Interest1.040.330.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.382.133.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.382.133.31
    Tax0.400.540.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.981.592.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.981.592.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.981.592.71
    Equity Share Capital2.962.962.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.315.379.16
    Diluted EPS3.315.379.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.315.379.16
    Diluted EPS3.315.379.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 11, 2023