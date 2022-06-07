 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swastika Invest Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.94 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swastika Investsmart are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.94 crore in March 2022 up 2.42% from Rs. 20.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 137.93% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022 up 53.36% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.

Swastika Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 9.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2021.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 173.80 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.65% returns over the last 6 months and 9.65% over the last 12 months.

Swastika Investsmart
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.94 21.68 20.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.94 21.68 20.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.27 0.10 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.14 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.11 7.00 6.72
Depreciation 0.22 0.26 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.05 -0.01 -0.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.59 9.56 11.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.80 4.62 2.42
Other Income 0.09 0.11 -0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.89 4.73 2.41
Interest 0.58 0.55 0.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.31 4.18 1.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.31 4.18 1.58
Tax 0.60 1.37 0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.71 2.81 1.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.71 2.81 1.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.71 2.81 1.14
Equity Share Capital 2.96 2.96 2.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.16 9.50 3.85
Diluted EPS 9.16 9.50 3.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.16 9.50 3.85
Diluted EPS 9.16 9.50 3.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
