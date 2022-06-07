Swastika Invest Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.94 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.94 crore in March 2022 up 2.42% from Rs. 20.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 137.93% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022 up 53.36% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.

Swastika Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 9.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2021.

Swastika Invest shares closed at 173.80 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.65% returns over the last 6 months and 9.65% over the last 12 months.