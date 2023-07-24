English
    Swastika Invest Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore, up 5.47% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swastika Investsmart are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore in June 2023 up 5.47% from Rs. 20.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 down 16.45% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2023 up 0.83% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

    Swastika Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.96 in June 2022.

    Swastika Invest shares closed at 170.50 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.43% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.

    Swastika Investsmart
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.0822.4320.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.0822.4320.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.010.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.457.127.07
    Depreciation0.290.300.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.440.10-0.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5412.6110.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.352.303.29
    Other Income0.020.130.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.372.433.37
    Interest0.931.040.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.441.382.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.441.382.75
    Tax0.720.400.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.720.982.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.720.982.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.720.982.06
    Equity Share Capital2.962.962.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.813.316.96
    Diluted EPS5.813.316.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.813.316.96
    Diluted EPS5.813.316.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 03:22 pm

