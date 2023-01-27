 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Swastika Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore, up 5.98% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swastika Investsmart are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore in December 2022 up 5.98% from Rs. 21.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 down 43.5% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2022 down 45.29% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

Swastika Investsmart
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.97 21.62 21.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.97 21.62 21.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 -- 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.01 0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.89 7.09 7.00
Depreciation 0.28 0.27 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.88 1.12 -0.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.51 10.50 9.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.42 2.65 4.62
Other Income 0.04 0.03 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.45 2.68 4.73
Interest 0.33 0.58 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.13 2.10 4.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.13 2.10 4.18
Tax 0.54 0.58 1.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.59 1.52 2.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.59 1.52 2.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.59 1.52 2.81
Equity Share Capital 2.96 2.96 2.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.37 5.13 9.50
Diluted EPS 5.37 5.13 9.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.37 5.13 9.50
Diluted EPS 5.37 5.13 9.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited