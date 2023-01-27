Swastika Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore, up 5.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore in December 2022 up 5.98% from Rs. 21.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 down 43.5% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2022 down 45.29% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.