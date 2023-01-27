English
    Swastika Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore, up 5.98% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swastika Investsmart are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore in December 2022 up 5.98% from Rs. 21.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 down 43.5% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2022 down 45.29% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

    Swastika Investsmart
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.9721.6221.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.9721.6221.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02--0.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-0.010.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.897.097.00
    Depreciation0.280.270.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.881.12-0.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5110.509.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.422.654.62
    Other Income0.040.030.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.452.684.73
    Interest0.330.580.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.132.104.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.132.104.18
    Tax0.540.581.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.591.522.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.591.522.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.591.522.81
    Equity Share Capital2.962.962.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.375.139.50
    Diluted EPS5.375.139.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.375.139.50
    Diluted EPS5.375.139.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited